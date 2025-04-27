NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate includes all four games on the schedule. But for those who miss the 1:00 p.m. EDT deadline, a three-game offering will be available at 3:30 that leaves out the Pistons-Knicks matchup.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday.. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

BOS Jaylen Brown (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (hamstring) - OUT

Holiday was coming alive in the series, so his absence is a significant loss. Payton Pritchard ($5,000) and Derrick White ($7,100) will be the preferred pivots for these injuries.

ELITE PLAYERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) and Luka Doncic ($10,600) sit atop the player pool, and both players have been rock solid the first round. Doncic was slowed by an illness on Friday, so I'd be cautious if you're looking for value-beating numbers from the superstar. Antetokounmpo has averaged 59.8 FDFPs this series, so the salary is spot-on relative to his production. Taking him would leave you an average of $6,025 per slot, yet it could be a profitable avenue.

Sunday would be a good spot for Jayson Tatum ($9,700), but his wrist injury and the likelihood of Brown's appearance steer me away from him. I'm on a quest for guaranteed production, which is why Jalen Brunson ($8,900) and Franz Wagner ($8,400) are two of my favorite at the elite level. For those who end up going with the three-game slate, Anthony Edwards ($9,400) and LeBron James ($9,500) would emerge as the best blue-chip options.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Julius Randle, MIN ($7.000) vs. LAL

Randle's playoff stat lines have been all over the place. B after one big total and one low one, he settled in the middle with 35 FDFPs during Game 3. If Randle can reach that number, he'd hit 5x value right on the nose compared to his current salary, and I could easily envision a bigger number as he plays for the home crowd. Despite LA's valiant efforts, the Timberwolves hold the advantage under the basket and Randle should have continued success.

Austin Reaves, LAL ($6,800) @ MIN

Reaves hasn't enjoyed the best series, though his salary has sunk to a level where it's suitable to take a risk. His shot volume is there - he just needs to connect more often and supplement with additional secondary numbers to be viable. Reaves may need to dial back the deep ball to be more effective as he's only shot 32 percent from beyond the arc through three games against the Timberwolves.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6.700) @ DET

I'm fine with a Brunson/Anunoby stack, but Karl-Anthony Towns' minor struggles with Jalen Duren and his current salary make me less enthusiastic. Anunoby has averaged a solid 34.9 FDFPs this series and has been effective while squaring off against Tobias Harris.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($5,800) vs. LAL

McDaniels' postseason performance has been a mixed bag, yet he's displayed the ability to go well north of 5x value at his current salary having produced 42.8 and 41.8 FDFPs in two outings - yet only managed 16.3 in Game 2. I'll bank on the upside and grab him as a value below the FD median.

Rui Hachimura, LAL ($4,700) @ MIN

Hachimura will tough it out and wear a mask after getting hit in the face during Game 2. We need some deep values to offset the spend-up options we're targeting, and the team's current struggles under the basket could use an inspired performance from Hachimura. He's also shown flashes of aggression in the paint during the series. Coach JJ Redick made some remarks indicating some tweaks in the rotation, so it'll be interesting to see what happens Sunday.

Also consider: Pascal Siakam, IND ($7,800) @ MIL

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.