Jalen Green News: Erupts for game-high 38 in win

Green ended with 38 points (13-25 FG, 8-18 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The fourth-year guard led all scorers on the night by a wide margin -- Stephen Curry paced the Warriors with 20 points, while no other Rocket managed more than 17. It was a stunning breakout for Green, who had scored in single digits in each of his prior four games while shooting 20.5 percent from the floor and 18.2 percent from beyond the arc, including just seven points in 31 minutes during his postseason debut Sunday. Green's eight made threes tied his career single-game high.