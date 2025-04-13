Jalen Green News: Logs perfect attendance again
Green finished with two points (0-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 loss to Denver.
It's rare to see an NBA player go one season without missing a game, but Green capped off the season with a two-year streak of court appearances intact. Green took no rest days and appeared in a staggering 163 games over the past two seasons. Green's minutes were limited Sunday and his results followed suit, but he'll be at 100 percent to begin the playoffs next week.
