NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 30

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have two first-round matchups on tap for Wednesday, and the action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET in Houston. The Rockets and Lakers face elimination tonight, and I expect inspired performances from both teams as they try to stay alive in front of their home crowds. Don't be afraid of the elite salaries in the pool tonight - you'll need them. You'll find all the best endorsements for FanDuel below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Aside from Jimmy Butler's pelvis injury, there are no other significant injuries on the slate. He is listed as probable for Wednesday.

ELITE PLAYERS

Luka Doncic ($10,400) is the only player above $10k for Wednesday, and I plan on giving high exposure to Doncic and LeBron James ($9,600) as they try to stay alive in the series. Early lineup builds suggest a mix-and-match approach with the duo to achieve more balance elsewhere, but all of my builds will include one of the superstars.

There are other excellent targets in the elite range, and although I am confident in big totals from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards ($9,500) and Alperen Sengun ($8,800) emerge as slightly better options at this level. If the Warriors can grab an early lead, I can see a scenario where the Curry/Butler combo spends less time on the floor. I can't exclude them entirely, especially if Houston gets things going at home.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,300) @ LAL

Randle has become difficult to fade in this series. He's averaged 36.1 FDFPs over four games, and that average would be much higher if you excluded the mediocre total in Game 1. Although producers surround him, the current run is difficult to ignore.

Austin Reaves, LAL ($7,200) vs. MIN

I want to like Reaves more in this spot, but I don't necessarily want to overload with Laker talent. I've learned over the years that you can't skimp on the blue-chip talent come playoff time, and it's one reason why Doncic or James will be in my sights. I'm fine with Reaves as a stack, although I'm a little more inclined to do it with Hachimura or even Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,000).

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($6,300) @ LAL

Jalen Green has burned me over the past two games, and it would be just my luck to see him bounce back while I swap him with VanVleet. Still, the veteran's eight three-pointers in Game 4 were hard to ignore, and he'll be a nice value if he stays dialed in. The Rockets need to win this one, and they'll leave on VanVleet's experience in clutch moments.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($6,000) @ LAL

If you opt to fade Randle, McDaniels is another logical choice, considering his impressive run of production in this series. At only $6k, he's a cinch to meet or exceed 5x value, which he has done in three of four games in the series. He's been a consistent presence in many contest-winning lineups over the past week, and you should consider using him as well.

Rui Hachimura, LAL ($5,100) vs. MIN

Although it will be up to James and Doncic to get back in this series, a solid outing from Hachimura will also be necessary. The Minnesota frontcourt has controlled the narrative under the basket, but Hachimura has forced them out of the box when he's in control of the ball and threatening with mid-range baskets. This is a great budget salary to target for a top-heavy roster load.

Also consider: Draymond Green, GSW ($6,200) @ HOU, Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,600) vs. GSW

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.