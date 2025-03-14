Jalen Green News: Narrowly misses double-double

Green logged 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 133-96 victory over the Mavericks.

It was full stat line for Green, who fell just one rebound shy of what would have been his third double-double of the season. The star guard has averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 33.0 minutes over 12 games since the All-Star break, scoring in double figures in all but one of these appearances.