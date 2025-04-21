Jalen Green News: Struggles shooting versus GSW

Green finished Sunday's 95-85 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with seven points (3-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes.

Green had a rough shooting performance in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Warriors, going a cringeworthy 3-for-15 from the floor and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. The rising star still came three points and two rebounds shy of a double-double, but didn't do much offensively to help his team avoid going down 0-1 in the series against Stephen Curry and company.