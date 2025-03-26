Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Ruled out against Washington
Hood-Schifino (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
After a nine-point performance in Monday's loss to the Pelicans, Hood-Schifino will miss Wednesday's matchup against Washington due to an illness. The former first-round pick's next opportunity to get back on the floor for Philadelphia will be Saturday against the Heat.
