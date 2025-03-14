Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Drops 30 points in G League win

Hood-Schifino contributed 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-122 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Hood-Schifino posted his second consecutive contest with 30 or more points over three G League outings with the Blue Coats. The 21-year-old signed a two-way deal with the Sixers in late February, though he has yet to debut for the parent club. However, the Sixers are dealing with a litany of injuries, which could result in Hood-Schifino receiving minutes at the NBA level.