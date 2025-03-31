Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Notches 18 points

Hood-Schifino finished Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Raptors with 18 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes.

The 76ers are likely to remain very shorthanded for the last couple weeks of the season due to injuries and maintenances, making Hood-Schifino a player to monitor closely. He's been pretty quiet prior to this outburst, however, as he's averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers on 41.0 percent shooting across eight March appearances.