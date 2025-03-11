Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Pops off in G League

Hood-Schifino tallied 33 points (14-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Despite playing the fewest minutes of any Delaware starter in Tuesday's loss, Hood-Schifino's efficient shooting helped him lead the team in scoring. As a two-way player, Hood-Schifino is set to split time between the NBA and G League.