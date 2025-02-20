Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith Injury: Enters concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Smith has been placed in concussion protocol after exiting Thursday's game against the Knicks early, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The team initially announced that Smith had been shut down for the rest of the night after suffering a face injury during Thursday's matchup, and it's since been reported that he's in concussion protocol. He can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

