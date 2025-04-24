Jalen Williams News: Balanced performance again Thursday

Williams accumulated 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Williams continued his strong postseason play, delivering another across-the-board performance. He has now scored at least 20 points in all three games against the Grizzlies, while also playing the role of secondary facilitator. It was a victory for the ages with Oklahoma City coming from 29 points down during the second quarter. Game 4 is in Memphis on Saturday, where the Thunder will be hoping to wrap things up.