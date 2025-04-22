Jalen Williams News: Drops 24 points in Game 2
Williams registered 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Tuesday's 118-99 win over Memphis in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Williams finished Game 2 as the Thunder's second-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27). Williams has scored 44 points over his two playoff games while connecting on 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts. Including playoffs, he has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 outings.
