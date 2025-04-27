Jalen Williams News: Hits for 23 in Game 4 win

Williams chipped in 23 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 victory over Memphis in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The third-year forward has been a rock for OKC to begin the playoffs. Williams scored at least 20 points in all four games of the team's first-round sweep, averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor. Williams and the rest of the Thunder roster will get some time to rest as they await the winner of the Nuggets-Clippers series, which is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday.