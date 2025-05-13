Jalen Williams News: Nears double-double in win

Williams provided 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Williams finished as the Thunder's second-leading scorer while posting a team-high mark in rebounds. However, the All-Star struggled with efficiency once again and has shot just 36.7 percent from the field in the Western Conference Semifinals. In the second round, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 18.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.6 minutes per game. Williams and the Thunder will look to close out the series on the road in Game 6 on Thursday.