Jalen Williams News: Puts up game-high 32 points

Williams racked up 32 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 43 minutes during Friday's 113-104 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Williams led the charge on the offensive end, scoring at least 30 points for the first time these playoffs. While it was a good shooting night for Williams, the same can not be said for some of his teammates. Now trailing 2-1 in the series, Oklahoma City will need to turn things around in Game 4.