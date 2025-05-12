Jalen Williams News: Struggles with shot

Williams recorded 10 points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both had rough shooting nights, but Gilgeous-Alexander turned it on late in this game and the Thunder got some solid production from their second unit to pull away with this game and even the series at two wins apiece. Williams has been struggling mightily in this series, posting averages of 18.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 36.9 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from beyond the arc.