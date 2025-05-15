Jamal Murray Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Head coach David Adelman said that Murray (illness), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Thunder, will be a game-time decision, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray was a late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing Thursday's win-or-go-home matchup. The Nuggets will likely provide an update on the 28-year-old guard's status just before tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. Murray has averaged 21.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 41.2 minutes per game in five second-round appearances.