Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 3:55pm

Head coach David Adelman said that Murray (illness), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Thunder, will be a game-time decision, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray was a late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing Thursday's win-or-go-home matchup. The Nuggets will likely provide an update on the 28-year-old guard's status just before tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. Murray has averaged 21.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 41.2 minutes per game in five second-round appearances.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
