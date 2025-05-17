Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Game 7

Murray is probable for Game 7 against the Thunder on Sunday due to an illness.

Murray played through an illness in Game 6 but ended up thriving after notching 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 42 minutes. The star floor general is not expected to sit out the Nuggets' biggest game of the season, and he should be available to play even if he's not 100 percent healthy. That said, the probable tag suggests Murray's chances of suiting up should be pretty high to begin with. He's averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the series against Oklahoma City.