Jamal Murray News: Held in check

Murray finished with 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray and Nikola Jokic shot a combined 12-of-37 from the field, as they were unable to take advantage of an awful shooting night from the Thunder -- both teams hit an exact 24.4 percent from beyond the arc. With the series tied 2-2, Murray has been pretty underwhelming with 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 40.7 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.