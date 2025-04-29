Jamal Murray News: Leads Nuggets to victory with 43
Murray logged 43 points (17-26 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 victory over the Clippers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Murray was a man on a mission, pouring in a game-high 43 points as the Nuggets easily accounted for the Clippers to take a 3-2 series lead. This was Murray's best playoff outing since the bubble, a welcome sight with the Nuggets now on the verge of advancing to the second round. Game 6 will be in Los Angeles on Thursday, where another victory will see the Nuggets advance to face the Thunder.
