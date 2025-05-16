Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Plays through illness Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Murray ended Thursday's 119-107 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 42 minutes.

Despite some conjecture over whether he would play or not, Murray took his spot in the starting lineup and certainly played a key role in the Game 6 victory. A four-point play to start the night set the tone for Murray, ending with him scoring at least 25 points for the third time in the past four games. The two teams will meet again Sunday, providing Murray with some time to recover before what promises to be a classic Game 7.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
