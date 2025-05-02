Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Pours in 21 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Murray accumulated 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in 44 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Clippers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray finished as the Nuggets' second-leading scorer while posting 20 or more points for the fifth time during the first round. The star point guard stuffed the stat sheet in the loss, and he led the club in blocks while tying Nikola Jokic for the team-high mark in assists. Murray and the Nuggets will look to close out the series at home in Game 7 on Saturday. He has averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks across 42.0 minutes per contest in the opening round.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now