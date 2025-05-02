Jamal Murray News: Pours in 21 points in loss

Murray accumulated 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in 44 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Clippers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray finished as the Nuggets' second-leading scorer while posting 20 or more points for the fifth time during the first round. The star point guard stuffed the stat sheet in the loss, and he led the club in blocks while tying Nikola Jokic for the team-high mark in assists. Murray and the Nuggets will look to close out the series at home in Game 7 on Saturday. He has averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks across 42.0 minutes per contest in the opening round.