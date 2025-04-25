Jamal Murray News: Pours in 23 points in blowout loss

Murray totaled 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray saw a dip in playing time during the blowout loss, though he recorded 20-plus points for the third consecutive contest. The 28-year-old struggled from three-point range but is still shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc this series. The eighth-year guard has averaged 22.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 42.0 minutes per game during the first round. Murray and the Nuggets will look to even the series at 2-2 in Los Angeles on Saturday.