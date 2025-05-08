Jamal Murray News: Scores 14 points in Game 2 loss

Murray recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 149-106 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray drained three of his five three-point attempts, but that was perhaps the only area in which he stood out. The entire Nuggets offense struggled, although Murray's final stat line was somewhat efficient compared to some of his teammates. The star guard will aim to bounce back in Game 3 at Ball Arena on Friday.