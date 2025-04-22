Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Scores 23 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Murray recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray wasn't on the injury report ahead of Game 2, but he admitted after the game that he was playing through an illness. "I played through it. It was cool," Murray said, as reported by Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com. "I'm sick, but it's OK, no excuses. Played through it." With the series tied at one game apiece, Murray is likely to keep pushing through this setback.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now