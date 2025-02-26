Fantasy Basketball
Jamaree Bouyea headshot

Jamaree Bouyea News: Scores 23 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:55pm

Bouyea posted 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal during 32 minutes in Tuesday's 115-88 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bouyea generated a team-high scoring tally while converting on more than half of his attempts from both the field and three-point range during Tuesday's game. That was his best production of points in five starts since Feb. 2. However, he wasn't heavily involved in defensive stats and only matched his average in assists.

Jamaree Bouyea
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
