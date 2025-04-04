Jameer Nelson News: Offers spark in G League win

Nelson provided 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 win over the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League Western Conference Semifinals.

Nelson led Austin's second unit in scoring Thursday, finishing as one of three G League Spurs to score at least 20 points in the win. The 23-year-old appeared in 42 games during the regular season, recording five games with at least 20 points.