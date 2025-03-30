James Akinjo Injury: Doesn't suit up for season finale

Akinjo (undisclosed) didn't play in Saturday's 124-119 G league win over the San Diego Clippers.

Akinjo will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 14.6 points, 7.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 33.6 minutes per contest in 41 appearances. The 24-year-old led the Herd in both assists and steals per game this season.