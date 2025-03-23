James Harden Injury: Banged up in loss

Harden suffered quad and ankle injuries late in Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Thunder, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Head coach Tyronn Lue details that Harden took a knee to the thigh in the fourth quarter, which caused him to fall to the ground and roll his ankle in the process. Harden was able to finish the game but was labored and likely wouldn't have stayed in had it not been crunch time in a highly competitive contest. He concludes the contest with 17 points (4-14 FG, 7-8 FT, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and a block in 35 minutes. The Clippers have a couple of days off before they face the Knicks on Wednesday, which could bode well for Harden's chances of playing. In the event he misses time, Kris Dunn would likely see an uptick in minutes.