James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Available and starting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 3:51pm

Harden (foot) has been upgraded to available and will start against the Knicks on Wednesday, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Harden suffered an injury in the loss to the Thunder on Sunday, but the star floor general will suit up Wednesday and should handle his regular workload. He's averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game across 68 appearances this season.

James Harden
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
