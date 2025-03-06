James Harden News: Explodes for 50 points

Harden posted 50 points (14-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 16-20 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 win over Detroit.

Harden put the Clippers on his back, turning back the clock as he scored a season-high 50 points. Without both Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Norman Powell (hamstring), Harden was left to do all the heavy lifting in what was arguably their most impressive win of the season. Although he is not the player he once was, Harden has proven to everyone that he is not a spent force this season.