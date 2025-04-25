Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Leads team in assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 11:25am

Harden logged 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and nine assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 win over Denver in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Harden was one rebound shy of recording a double-double during Thursday's playoff victory over the Nuggets. The star guard is averaging 23.3 points, 9.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 38.7 minutes across his first three playoff appearances this season.

James Harden
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now