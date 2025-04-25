James Harden News: Leads team in assists

Harden logged 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and nine assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 win over Denver in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Harden was one rebound shy of recording a double-double during Thursday's playoff victory over the Nuggets. The star guard is averaging 23.3 points, 9.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 38.7 minutes across his first three playoff appearances this season.