James Harden News: Paces Los Angeles in win
Harden chipped in 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 47 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 win over the Nuggets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Harden led the Clippers in scoring Thursday, bouncing back from an 11-point performance during Game 5 in which he shot 3-for-9 from the field. Additionally, the star guard finished with a team-high mark in assists while tying the team high in steals. Harden and the Clippers will look to close out the opening round on the road in Game 7 on Saturday. He has averaged 20.7 points, 8.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 40.2 minutes per game in the first round.
