Jaren Jackson News: Bounces back in Game 2 loss

Jackson recorded 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and six rebounds over 35 minutes in Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jackson put up just four points in Game 1, but he rebounded in Game 2 to lead the Grizzlies in scoring, though he did finish with a minus-20 point differential. It's been a tough first two games for Jackson and the Grizzlies, who haven't managed to crack 100 points in either contest. They'll look to avoid a 3-0 hole in Game 3 at home in Memphis on Thursday.