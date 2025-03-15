Jaren Jackson News: Brings defense in return

Jackson provided 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Friday's 133-124 loss to the Cavaliers.

Back in action after missing the last six games due to a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, Jackson nearly matched his season-long average of 29.4 minutes per game. He handled a substandard 15.3 percent usage rate while Ja Morant (44 points on 22 field-goal attempts) dominated the ball for Memphis, but Jackson made his mark on the defensive end, falling just one steal shy of matching his season high. Fantasy managers who elected not to activate Jackson on Friday should wait to do so until his status for Saturday's game against the Heat is clarified. The Grizzlies haven't offered an indication that Jackson will be held out for the second leg of the back-to-back set, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was rested coming off the injury.