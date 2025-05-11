Jarrett Allen News: Disappears in Game 4 loss

Allen ended with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Allen was non-existent Sunday, delivering what was easily his worst performance of the postseason. He wasn't alone in that respect, adding to what was an embarrassing loss for Cleveland. Prior to the loss, Allen had been one of the more consistent producers, a level of play he'll need to quickly rediscover with Cleveland now facing elimination at home in Tuesday's Game 5.