Jarrett Allen headshot

Jarrett Allen News: Leads way with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Allen racked up 22 points (8-9 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Saturday's 124-87 victory over Miami in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 27-year-old center led the Cavs in points and boards in the rout as he recorded his second double-double in three games to begin the playoffs. Allen hasn't had much trouble handling Miami's two-tower frontcourt of Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo so far, and with Darius Garland (toe) nursing an injury, he could be leaned on again as Cleveland looks to complete to sweep in Game 4 on Monday.

