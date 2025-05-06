Jarrett Allen News: Strong double-double in loss

Allen contributed 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Allen recorded his fourth double-double of the playoffs while adding at least three blocks for just the third time all season. With Evan Mobley sidelined due to an ankle injury, Allen played as the lone big, affording him an opportunity to play closer to the basket. There is no word on whether Mobley will return for Game 3, although given the Cavaliers now trail 2-0, he will likely be given until the last minute to prove his fitness.