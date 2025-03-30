Jarrett Culver News: Hits double digits in scoring again

Culver generated 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Culver scored in double digits for the 13th time in his last 14 games Saturday. The 2019 first-rounder enters the G League postseason with momentum, having averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 29.1 minutes while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor across 14 appearances in the month of March.