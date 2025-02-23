Jarrett Culver News: Puts up 26 points off bench

Culver produced 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

While Culver fell two points short of his season-high mark, he supplied a big lift off the bench Sunday with his highest scoring output since putting up 28 during the Jan. 6 loss to the G League Knicks. The 2019 lottery pick has operated from the second unit in 13 consecutive outings, but he's remained a stable member of Long Island's rotation all season long by logging at least 20 minutes in all but two of his 34 appearances.