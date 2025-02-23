Jarrett Culver News: Puts up 26 points off bench
Culver produced 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.
While Culver fell two points short of his season-high mark, he supplied a big lift off the bench Sunday with his highest scoring output since putting up 28 during the Jan. 6 loss to the G League Knicks. The 2019 lottery pick has operated from the second unit in 13 consecutive outings, but he's remained a stable member of Long Island's rotation all season long by logging at least 20 minutes in all but two of his 34 appearances.
Jarrett Culver
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now