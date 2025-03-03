Jarrett Culver News: Scores 28 points in G League

Culver registered 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Osceola Magic's 132-101 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Culver scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter in a blowout win. He's scored at least 24 points in three of his last five G League outings and has shot 47.8 percent from the floor over that span.