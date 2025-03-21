Jarrett Culver News: Tallies 29 points in victory

Culver finished with 29 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes Thursday during the G League Osceola Magic's 140-133 win over the Maine Celtics.

Culver led his team in scoring by posting an efficient shooting performance, burying 70.6 percent of his looks from the field. Thursday's showing marked a new regular-season high for the 26-year-old, who hadn't previously reached the 20-point threshold since March 5 entering Thursday.