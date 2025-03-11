Javonte Cooke News: Efficient in G League win

Cooke played 27 minutes Monday during the Blue's 123-93 win versus Iowa and totaled 24 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Cooke had a strong offensive outing during Monday's victory as converted on 81.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 80.0 percent of his three-point tries, however he also racked up a team-high seven turnovers. The 6-foot-6 guard is now averaging 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 34 games played.