Javonte Green News: Scores 11 points in win

Green posted 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 12 minutes during Monday's 138-83 win over Miami in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Green played a combined six minutes in the postseason prior to Monday, but the Cavaliers handled business early in Game 4, allowing Green and several others to get some garbage-time run. Green is not likely to be in the regular rotation most nights going forward.