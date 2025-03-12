Jaxson Hayes Injury: Not playing Thursday

Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Thursday will be the third game in a row that Hayes will miss due to a right knee contusion. It's unclear whether he'll be available for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Friday against the Nuggets. Alex Len started at center against the Nets on Tuesday and figures to continue doing so until Hayes is cleared to return.