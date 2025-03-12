Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

March 12, 2025

Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Thursday will be the third game in a row that Hayes will miss due to a right knee contusion. It's unclear whether he'll be available for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Friday against the Nuggets. Alex Len started at center against the Nets on Tuesday and figures to continue doing so until Hayes is cleared to return.

