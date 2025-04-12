Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Hayes is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right hand contusion, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

A decision on Hayes' status will be made closer to tip-off. That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see him handle a sizable workload in the regular-season finale since the Lakers will rest most of their rotation regulars. Hayes has been a starter for the team since the trade that sent Anthony Davis (groin) to the Mavericks. He's averaging 8.1 points and 5.6 boards per game since the All-Star break.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
