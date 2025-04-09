Fantasy Basketball
Jaxson Hayes Injury: Questionable vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 11:34am

Hayes (hand) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes is dealing with a contusion on his right hand, which might keep him sidelined Wednesday in Dallas. If the veteran center cannot play against the Mavericks, the Lakers will likely turn to Trey Jemison and Dorian Finney-Smith to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

