Jaxson Hayes headshot

Jaxson Hayes Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hayes (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hayes was initially listed as questionable, so the upgrade in status suggests he's very likely to suit up and handle his regular workload. He's started in his last 12 games, averaging 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks across 22.2 minutes per game in that stretch.

Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers
