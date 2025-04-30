Jaxson Hayes News: Heads to bench Wednesday

Hayes will come off the bench Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After being in the starting lineup for 36 straight games, Hayes will have a bench role in Game 5, with Dorian Finney-Smith taking his place as a starter. It has been a rough series for Hayes, as he has averaged 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game across only 7.5 minutes per contest despite being in the starting lineup for the previous four games.